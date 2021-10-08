Halifax teenager braves head shave for cancer charity

Lucy (middle) with some of the friends who have supported her.

Lucy McMoran, from Wheatley, has so far raised over £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by chopping off her waist-length hair.

And what was cut off has been donated to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children with cancer.

She said she chose Macmillan because they supported her grandma during her battle with cancer.

“By shaving my hair I feel I hopefully have added a little peace to someone's life.” she said.