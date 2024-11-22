Halifax teenager hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps after completing Royal Navy training

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:30 GMT
A former student at Lightcliffe and Trinity Sixth Form Academy, Halifax, is heading for an exciting future within the Royal Navy after completing her basic training at HMS Raleigh.

Olivia Duane, 18, joined the Royal Navy on September 9 this year and completed the 10-week training package that turned her from civilian to sailor, parading in front of her family and friends on Friday, 15 November.

Olivia says she joined the Royal Navy to inspire others to do the same and to be able to travel and do something different while making positive changes and inspiring more females to be a part of the Submarine Service.

"It was most challenging, yet most rewarding and an accomplishing experience of my life,” she said.

Olivia will now move onto her next stage of her training in Staffordshire within the Medical Branch, where she will conduct lengthy training prior to then completing her Submarine Service training.

News you can trust since 1853
