Halifax tutor completes Great North Run in aid of British Heart Foundation
James O’Rourke, 51, joined a team of over 3,600 British Heart Foundation runners who took to the streets of Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday - all with the same mission to fund lifesaving research.
The iconic event raised over £523,000 for the Foundation, which will enable the charity to continue to fund groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for cardiovascular diseases, the world’s biggest killer.
James, who completed the iconic 13.1-mile course, helped raise over £800 so far.
He took on the challenge in memory of his friend, Chris, who died suddenly last year.
James said: “We found out later that Chris had an undiagnosed heart condition that caused a fatal arrythmia. A group of us decided to do the Great North Run for the Foundation in his memory. We had all been friends since meeting at school aged 11, so losing Chris so suddenly had a profound impact on all of us.”
The Foundation was named as the official charity of the AJ Bell Great Run Series in 2023, with the partnership running for two years. All the money raised will be invested in improving the nation’s heart health.
Upon crossing the finish line, James said: “Crossing the finish line was fantastic and quite emotional. The atmosphere around the course was incredible and it was amazing having so many people cheering me on.
“The research that the Foundation does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with cardiovascular diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”
To support James’s fundraising efforts, see: http://www.justgiving.com/page/james-orourke-1.