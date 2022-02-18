Halifax Ukranian shares concerns over Russian invasion threat

One member of the town's Ukranian community, Roman Suchyj, said there is a fear of war between two countries and "no one wants to see conflict".

"We all know the costs of war because our parents or grandparents lived through the Second World War," he said.

"At the same time, there is a feeling of anger that Russia is again trying to undermine Ukraine and threatening invasion. There is a also sense of defiance and solidarity with Ukraine.

Members of Halifax’s Ukrainian community showed their support for Ukraine against Russia’s threat of invasion at the Stand With Ukraine event in Leeds last month.

"A few of us went to Leeds as part of the Stand With Ukraine campaign to show our support. The event was broadcast on Ukrainian media.

"There are concerns for our loved ones because most of us have relatives and friends in Ukraine. But, there’s also concern for all the citizens of Ukraine.

"Since Russia invaded parts of Eastern Ukraine and occupied Crimea, more than 14,000 people have been killed and there are over a million refugees. We don’t want to see such senseless suffering."

He praised the British Government for standing with Ukraine and hopes this will continue.

"Britain has been a strong ally, providing Ukraine with military capability. The Ukrainians are very grateful for this," he said.

"The fact that there is support for Ukraine across the political spectrum is a great morale booster. We want Britain to continue with diplomacy and stronger sanctions.

"As British-born Ukrainians, I think I can safely say we’re very proud of Britain’s stance and support. We’re also proud to know that Ukrainian troops have been trained by the best army in the world - the British.