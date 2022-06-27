Halifax woman hoping to raise enough money to volunteer at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Alison Schofield has successfully applied for a volunteer position at the games as part of the medal ceremonies presentation team, but needs the money so she can fund her care team to allow her to take part in the games and show disability should not be a hurdle to life.

Alison lives with complex disabilities, but says she is driven by the Paralympic spirit and the passion from London 2012 and that, despite her limitations, she will make the most of opportunities that come along in her life.

Amongst the Para-sports at the games for the first time are 3x3 wheelchaìr basketball and T34 wheelchair racing events, with Halifax's Hannah Cockroft hoping to win an elusive Commonwealth medal to add to her glittering career.

Alison Schofield

Alison herself plays for the Calderdale wheelchair basketball team as well as being a volunteer director of Disability Roadmap CIC, and says it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Halifax and Yorkshire in presenting medals to successful commonwealth athletes.

"Due to my complex disabilities I have a social services funded care team," she said.

"This summer's opportunity costs more than the care budget allows so to ensure I can make the most of this opportunity I need to raise approximately £1,500.

"The care team is essential to ensure I can access places, get dressed, access nutrition, personal care and travel opportunities safely in my powered wheelchair."