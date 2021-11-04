Halifax woman making dresses of dreams for dogs across the globe

Peggy the dachshund with her owners Chloe and Daniel Smith

Peggy the dachshund walked down the aisle at Chloe and Daniel Smith's nuptials dressed to the nines in a bespoke lace harness and skirt.

The couple's wishes were brought to life by Paula Hegarty, of Claremount, who owns Tail-er Made, making bespoke dog harnesses and custom lead hook frames.

The 48-year-old started the business at the end of last year after borrowing a sewing machine to make harnesses for her own dachshunds, Martha and Mabel.

Peggy in her bespoke dress

Paula also runs her own telecoms firm but was finding she had more time on her hands because of the pandemic.

She shared photos of her efforts in a Yorkshire group for dachshund owners and when people saw the harnesses she had made for her pets, she started receiving requests for other dogs.

The business has gone from strength to strength, with Paula receiving orders for her bespoke creations from all over the world.

Peggy's was her first bridesmaid's dress but she has since had an order for another.

Paula Hegarty of Tail-er Made For You

"I'm sewing for between eight and 10 hours a day," she said.

"Chloe had bought one of my pieces in a sample sale, and then ordered another, and then got in touch to ask me to make a bridesmaid's dress."

Once she had Peggy's measurements, she sourced lace for the dress from The Fabberdashery, on Clare Road, in Halifax, and created a harness with a skirt that could be detached.

Paula explained that it can be difficult to find harnesses to fit dachshunds because of their build, so her custom-made ones have proved popular.

And she has some quirky designs, including dinosaur and zebra print, as well as Halloween and Christmas-themed, complete with gold buckles and sleigh bells.

"I have some customers who have bought 20 to 25 harnesses," she added.