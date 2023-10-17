A Halifax woman took on a major renovation as part of Channel 4’s The Great House Giveaway.

Kelly Waddington took part in the TV show which sees two strangers get given a sum of money to buy a property during an auction.

They then have six months to transform the home, sell it and keep the profit.

Kelly and fellow renovator Gemma used their skills to renovate a one-bed terrace in Haworth.

Kelly, who lives in Greetland, said: “I loved every moment of the project. I was honestly in my element the whole time.

"I made some great friends and they were very supportive.

"I was pretty nervous just before filming started as I didn't know what to expect, but soon realised I actually enjoyed it.”

Kelly worked seven days a week to fit in her own work and the house project, often returning home very late at night.

"It was incredibly hard work,” Kelly added.

“The practical work was hard in itself but then I had to get my head around planning applications, researching products, long journeys to buy items and liaising with the building inspector and trades. All things which were completely new to me.”

“Because of the state of the house, being a hoarders home, I also had to report back to the environmental health officer.

“We ended up with six large skips and countless van loads of clutter to remove everything and that's before we could even think about the renovation part.”

Filming began back in 2021 when properties were selling for much higher than their asking prices.

But sadly by the time the work was finished the housing market had crashed and Kelly walked away with nothing.

But she is extremely proud of what she accomplished during the project.

Kelly said: "On the whole though i just tried to maintain a positive outlook and tried to concentrate on the potential of what could be.

"I'm very proud of the things I achieved like tiling the both the bathroom and kitchen, something I had never done before.

"I built the rustic brick fireplace and used an old 17th century oak beam for the lintel.

"I even set the ridge tiles on the roof and the new chimney pot.