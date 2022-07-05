Halifax's Andy's Man Club pay tribute to their inspiration ahead of what should have been a milestone birthday

Andy Roberts, from Halifax, would have turned 30 tomorrow.

His brother-in-law, Luke Ambler, started Andy's Man Club in his honour after Andy died by suicide in 2016 in a bid to encourage men to share their feelings.

The charity has grown rapidly, and now has more than 50 clubs who meet every Monday night across the country, providing a safe space for men to talk.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Ambler

The charity posted: "Tomorrow Andy would have been 30 years old.

"Thirty years old. That’s no age.

"He should be here celebrating it with us but he’s not.

"We will get together like we do every birthday as a family but it shouldn’t be this way, should it.

Andy Roberts

"The day we started we knew why and no matter how big it is now or how big it gets, we won’t ever forget why we do what we do."