Halifax's Ben Moorhouse completes latest extreme challenge for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Halifax's Ben Moorhouse has completed his latest gruelling endurance challenge to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Ben’s challenge was both a personal journey and a public call to action in support of vital research into the prevention of stillbirth.

The physically demanding event was split into two symbolic components – from 6am, Ben tackled 26 consecutive climbs of Yorkshire’s steepest cobbled hill, Trooper Lane, with the number 26 representing the date of his daughter Kallipateira’s stillbirth, before a 30-mile walk from Halifax to St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester, finishing at 7pm.

All funds raised are going directly to Professor Alexander Heazell and his team at the Tommy’s Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre at St Mary’s Hospital.

This pioneering unit saved the life of Ben and his partner Gaynor’s son, Apollon Alexandros, born in May 2020.

So far, the event has raised £850, with hopes of reaching £1,000 to further support life-saving research and reduce preventable stillbirths in the UK.

“October is our most difficult month, with Kallipateira’s 7th birthday coming up and dates we will never forget,” Ben said.

"I was proud to take on this challenge in remembrance of all babies who have died and for their families.

"On the day, I had the power of love behind me — and the reason why.”

As part of ongoing support from Calderdale Council, Wainhouse Tower will be lit in pink and blue from today (Monday) until October 15, honouring every baby who has died and marking Baby Loss Awareness Week.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/page/blaw2025.