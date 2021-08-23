Halifax's Hannah Cockroft chosen as co-captain of Paralympics GB athletics squad

Hannah Cockroft MBE. (Photo by Patrik Lundin/Getty Images for Ottobock)

Five-time gold medallist 'Hurricane Hannah' is joined by shot put and discus athlete Aled Davies in being voted for the title by their peers.

"A massive privilege to be named co- captain of the ParalympicsGB athletics team alongside Aled," said Hannah on social media.

"Thank you to our team for choosing us!"

Hannah will be defending her paralympic champion titles in the 100m and 800m events.

Her first race is on Saturday, August 28 and she races again on Sunday, August 29 and Saturday, September 4.

Joining Hannah at the games is basketball player Harry Brown, 27 and also from Halifax, who will competing in his second Paralympics and plays his first game on Thursday, August 26.

And table tennis star Megan Shackleton, 22 and from Todmorden, is in Tokyo for her first Paralympics.