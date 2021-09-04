Halifax's Hannah Cockroft wins SEVENTH Paralympic gold medal

Hannah Cockroft (Getty Images)

The wheelchair racer from Halifax won the T34 800 race to secure her second gold in this year's games in the early hours of this morning.

Her new Paralympic record of one minute 48.99 seconds was almost 12 seconds inside her own previous games best.

Hannah's British team-mate Kare Adenegan took silver, almost 11 seconds behind.

Hurricane Hannah has now won seven Paralympic gold medals. Her sixth was in the 100m crown on Sunday when she broke her own world record.

"I will never claim to be a fan of the 800 but my time has come down over 10 seconds so it's massive," she told Channel 4.

"I was a bit worried coming out. I had a bit of an accident in warm-up so my hand's not in great shape. That put me off a little bit."

She added: "I'm so proud to have this opportunity. I didn't get into sport until I was 12, I didn't start wheelchair racing until I was 15 so I was pretty old getting into it.

"I don't want any child to be at school thinking 'I can't do sport'. Sport is for everyone, no matter what your disability is, what colour you are, whatever you are - sport is for you, just go and find it."

Halifax's Harry Brown is part of the GB wheelchair basketball team who played Japan in the semi-final yesterday.