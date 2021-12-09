Halifax's Piece Hall cancels Father Christmas experience after complaints

The Piece Hall in Halifax

All future bookings to see the man in red at the historic venue this year have been cancelled, with refunds on their way.

The Piece Hall said: "We have listened to feedback on the ‘Father Christmas comes to The Piece Hall’ event delivered by Sneaky Experience and we have regretfully decided to cancel the event with immediate effect.

"Those who have bought tickets for future bookings will be entitled to a full refund.

"We apologise that this performance has not met the expectations of some of our customers. We value your feedback and will always take it on board to help us develop improved experiences.

"We are incredibly sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.

"No action is required on your part as refunds will be processed in due course. We thank you for your patience and understanding in the meantime."

One parent complained to the Courier that the Sneaky Experience event did not include gifts for children, only a certificate.