Halifax's St Augustine's Centre issues advice on how residents can help Afghan refugees

Some of the team at St Augustine's Centre in Halifax

The charity, which offers support and advice to asylum seekers and refugees, says it has been "overwhelmed" with offers of help and welcomed all support.

UK troops are currently desperately attempting to rescue remaining Brits in Afghanistan as the Taliban claim victory over the country.

"We have been overwhelmed with offers of help and wanted to provide a bit more information about how you can make a difference directly to Afghan refugees arriving in Calderdale," St Augustine's Centre posted on social media.

"We don't know the full details yet but we are in talks with the authorities and will keep our community updated as these fall into place.

"We welcome your support in whatever shape it takes and are here to help. Whether you want to volunteer, fundraise, or help us raise awareness, please don't hesitate to message us so we can put you in touch with the right person.

"You can also sign up to our newsletter to make sure you are always kept in the loop as our needs change with the evolving situation.

"Thank you again! We couldn't provide all of our much-needed services without your generosity and support."

The charity says fundraising or donating is one of the best ways people can help right now.

It is also looking for volunteers with a host of skills - from gardening to teaching English and bike repairs to befrienders.

It is in need of donations of second-hand bikes, technology, men's trainers and walking boots.

And it urged people to sign up to its newsletter and social media accounts.

Leader of Calderdale Council Tim Swift confirmed last week that plans are in place to welcome families from Afghanistan.

In May 2021, the Home Office, through Migration Yorkshire, asked councils to support the voluntary scheme in welcoming families and individuals into the UK.

The initial dates for the families across Yorkshire to arrive were initially confirmed for August.

Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, alongside the withdrawal of UK and US troops, the first tranche of families have arrived in both Calderdale and Leeds after the required Covid-19 quarantine.

“Calderdale has a long history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers from around the world," said Coun Swift.

"The council is a proud member of the Valley of Sanctuary, a growing network of local organisations who come together to create a welcoming, friendly and inclusive borough for everyone.

“We are actively involved in helping families from Afghanistan to resettle in Calderdale. We are currently supporting two families. We have worked with other families in the past and are keen to do everything we can to help more people.

“We offer support to families through our dedicated team for 12 months, including securing accommodation and giving advice on paying bills, accessing benefits and getting jobs or training.”