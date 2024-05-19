Happy Valley star to take part in this year’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Colour Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice ambassador Rhys Connah, Ryan in BBC TV’s Happy Valley, to join crowds at the hospice’s Colour Run.

On Saturday, June 8, Forget Me Not’s Colour Run returns to Greenhead Park in Huddersfield from 11am.

Joining the runners this year will be Rhys Connah, who played Ryan in BBC drama Happy Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Start of Forget Me Not's 2023 Colour Run

The Colour Run sees up to 1000 participants take on an easy 3km or 5km walk, jog or run while being showered in clouds of coloured powder. By the end of the run, everyone looks like they’ve run through a rainbow.

Every year, families who have been supported by Forget Me Not join the run, remembering and celebrating their children.

This year will be Rhys Connah’s first Colour Run and he said: “I’ve heard great things about the Colour Run, it will definitely be the biggest Forget Me Not event I’ve been to.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the incredible community of families and supporters who will be gathering in Greenhead Park, hearing people’s stories, sharing some laughs and good times, and of course getting colourful!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Connah and his brothers Teddy (centre) and Ryan preparing for Colour Run

“I’ve visited and seen for myself the difference Forget Me Not makes to families at Russell House.

"It’s lovely that an event like this, which will hopefully raise lots of money for Forget Me Not, also makes a special day for parents like Lucy and Ethan and their family and friends.”

Alison Parker, Relationship Manager at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice said: “Rhys is incredibly generous with his time, we’re thrilled that he’ll be joining us for the day.

"We first met Rhys when he came to open our 13th charity shop, in Hebden Bridge, and he was happy to hang around chatting to fans and posing for selfies. I’m sure people will have ample opportunity to meet him on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colour Run is always a special day, it’s our biggest and most colourful event of the year and one the whole community can get involved in, whatever your age or fitness level.