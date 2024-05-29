"Everything Harry has faced and continues to is the reason why I’ve decided to do it.”

Vicki with her son Harry and daughter Millie

The mum of a boy from Brighouse with a brain tumour is to trek the Sahara desert for charity.

Vicki Salm, 39, say she has been inspired to do the challenge by her son Harry, aged seven, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002, and will be raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

She is aiming to raise one day’s research into brain tumours, by trekking 50 kilometres in the Sahara.

Vicki said: "Since Harry's diagnosis, I’ve learnt how little funding brain tumour research receives, and have seen first hand how our children are being treated with drugs that haven’t changed for decades or are designed for adults.

Parents Andy and Vicki with children Harry and Millie

"I didn’t know much about paediatric cancer before Harry was diagnosed, and never imagined I'd be in a position we have been.

"Harry went off to school on a pretty average Tuesday last year, his sister Millie was 14 days old, life was happy, never imagining later that day Harry would be in hospitalised and undergoing major surgery.

"In lots of ways on that night I’m glad we didn’t know what to expect next and what we’d have to deal with.

"Many people say we’re brave, it’s not a word we associate with, from the moment of diagnoses we’ve been afraid, afraid we’re lose our child, From the moment we were told his first scan was clear we’ve been afraid of relapse.

"We’ve also learnt to dig deep and find courage beyond measure, to smile in situations where our child is going through unimaginable treatment, you must turn hell into a happy place and make your child smile.

"Harry has a lot of long-term health issues due to the type of treatment he received, which saved his life but has also altered his life."

Harry developed posteria fossa syndrome after surgery, which resulted in him being unable to walk or talk.

With the support of occupational therapists and physios, Harry has relearned these skills, although they remain impacted.

"Harry remains ataxic," Vicky said, "and will likely remain so.

"He has also been impacted cognitively. We are awaiting neuro phycology tests to understand the full degree of his the cognitive impact.

"Harry still uses a wheelchair but can walk short distances. He has regular MRI's to check for relapse, and treatment options are limited if this happens.

"Harry has regular endocrine tests, his pituitary gland is already showing some damage as a result of proton therapy, and been advised it's likely he'll start on growth and corsodol therapy this year.

"Our daily life is unrecognisable, at times feels dictated by worry and hospital appointments.

"Even taking the children out alone takes a lot of planning and is restricted as you can't push a wheelchair and pushchair alone.

"Life is a balancing act of trying to establish a new normal."

Vicki is aiming to raise £2,740, which is one day's research for the charity.

"I'm going on an organised trip with Brain Tumour Research,” she said.

"I'm going in March, which is Brain Tumour Awareness Month, but need to raise the money by December.

"I'm nervous and excited, but Harry is my inspiration

"Everything Harry has faced and continues to is the reason why I’ve decided to do it.”