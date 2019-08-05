Have lunch with Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith at special event in Halifax

Great British Bake Off fans will have the chance to meet judge Prue Leith at an event in Halifax later this year.

The Arches, Dean Clough, is hosting "Meet Prue Leith CBE for Lunch" on Monday, October 21 - and tickets are available to buy now.

Probably best known for her roles as a judge on The Great British Bake Off and Great British Menu, Prue has had many adventures and accolades in her career, making her one of the most respected voices in the food industry today.

Guests at the event in Halifax will hear about Prue's passion for good food, her role in food education and what the future holds.

Tickets priced £35 (including entry, arrival drink, three course celebration lunch and coffee, plus interview and Q&A with Prue) are available at https://thearchesdeanclough.com/other-events/lunch-with-prue-leith-cbe