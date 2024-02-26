Have your say on two major Todmorden projects at an information event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The information event at Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub on Saturday, March 2, 10am to 4pm, will be a chance for people to meet the scheme designers and have their say on the ‘Active Todmorden’ and ‘Public Places in the Heart of Todmorden’ projects.

Both projects are part of the Todmorden Town Deal, a £17.5 million regeneration programme funded by the UK Government to develop the local economy and transform this distinctive market town, led by Todmorden Town Deal Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from Calderdale Council will be at the event to answer questions and run interactive activities to gather people’s thoughts and ideas.

Todmorden Town Hall

The £3.2 million ‘Active Todmorden’ project aims to improve walking and cycling routes to make it easier, healthier and more sustainable to get around the town and enjoy Todmorden’s natural landscape - supporting thriving towns and places and local climate action.

Works are due to start in spring 2025 and be complete by spring 2026, and will include new walking and cycling routes, new cycle parking spaces, better links for pedestrians between Todmorden Rail Station and the town centre, more attractive and pleasant public spaces, and improved signage with clearer information for residents and visitors.

The £3.5 million ‘Public Places in the Heart of Todmorden’ project will transform Bramsche Square into a welcoming, attractive and flexible public space in the town centre. It will help boost local trade and provide a space to host events, festivals and specialist markets - building on Todmorden’s rich culture and heritage.

Coun Sarah Courtney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plants will make the area greener and more inviting. Safer walking and cycling routes will support the Active Todmorden project and improve air quality by reducing car journeys and traffic congestion.

Improvements to the outdoor market’s facilities will benefit current and future traders. Construction is expected to start in spring 2025 and finish in spring 2026.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Tourism and Voluntary Sector, said: “We’re excited to share more about the transformational plans for Todmorden, and to hear what local people think. The information event is just one of the ways we’ll be consulting throughout the development of the designs.

“Todmorden has many wonderful businesses and places to spend time, including cultural, heritage and natural features. The Town Deal investment, in partnership with the Todmorden Town Deal Board and the local community, will help more people to visit and enjoy these attractions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Todmorden Town Deal Board will be available at the event to discuss the wider Town Deal programme and the impact it aims to achieve for the town.