Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director of Dean Clough, pays tribute to his father Ernest Hall, who has died aged 94.

I have never met anyone quite like my father……he was a remarkable, memorable, enigmatic, and charismatic human being.

Dean Clough provided a notable platform for the expression of his interests and beliefs, providing the foundation for what has subsequently developed and blossomed here over the last 40 some years.

He possessed an incredibly sharp and restless intellect, which served him faithfully throughout his life. He followed his instincts, often embarking on journeys that others couldn’t see the merit in, Dean Clough is arguably the prime example.

A core aspect of his personality was the ability to be beguilingly charming. You would see people come out of a meeting with Dad positively dewy eyed, seemingly buoyed on a cloud of euphoria. The reverse was also a possibility, he was never coy about delivering a withering blow.

Dad had the ability to conjure exciting concepts in his and other people’s minds, engaging them on a journey that was yet to occur….. He employed this quality to wonderful effect in the early years at Dean Clough, when there was undoubtedly more to imagine than to experience.

Dad had numerous loves in his life, with music being one of his earliest, heartfelt, and lifelong passions. He was a formidable pianist, an accomplished composer, and a phenomenally good sight reader. He also loved languages, literature, architecture – in particular, historic buildings, gardening, and his family.

He had an energy and zest for life which was irrepressible, planning for what he was yet to achieve. His ambitions and aspirations undiminished by his growing years. We shared a love of work, music, and family. He was a veritable force of nature.