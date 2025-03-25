A Calderdale pub has paid tribute to a much-loved doorman who has died.

Paul Randall was part of the team at The Blind Pig in Sowerby Bridge, where colleagues have described him as a “beautiful person, inside and out”.

He started work at the pub around seven years ago, proving “an instant hit” with everyone.

"One of the most genuine smiles I have ever seen, we knew we would have a great doorman with a good heart!” the pub has posted.

Paul Randall

"Very quickly, customers realised that Paul was there to protect them and keep them safe. He went above and beyond. Even driving vulnerable women home, to make sure they were out of any danger whilst in a vulnerable situation.

"Paul quickly gained the trust and respect of our male customers. They respected his gentle warnings but under no illusion that he would be ‘a pushover’.

"Everyone loved Paul at The Pig! He was our friend, our partner in crime, and our rock.”

When Paul was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, the pub team described him as “a fighter” who encouraged everyone to be positive.

"We started fundraising to achieve an amount that gave him a chance for groundbreaking treatment,” posted the pub.

"Unfortunately, Paul passed away on Friday evening in his sleep.

"We are all devastated. But Paul wouldn’t want that. He hated people being upset.

"Let’s just celebrate what a beautiful person he was, inside and out.

"We are going to miss him.”

Customers have been flooding the pub’s social media with their sadness at the news, with one saying: “One of the best men I've ever known and a good friend.”