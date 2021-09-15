Head leaves Calderdale school after only two terms

Copley Primary School (Google Street View)

Parents were told yesterday that Ted Theaker is no longer working at Copley Primary School.

In a statement sent to parents, Chair of Governors Stacey Jeffs said: "After two terms as Head of Copley Mr Theaker is moving on to pastures new.

"He has asked that we pass on his very best wishes to staff, families, and all at school.

"We send our very best wishes and thanks to him for his time leading the school."