Hear Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax creator Sally Wainwright discuss her career in Todmorden

Tickets are now on sale to hear BAFTA winner Sally Wainwright discussing her 30-year writing career at Todmorden Hippodrome Theatre.

The creator of Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax will be at the theatre on Friday, November 8 in conversation with Michelle Hodgson, director of Huddersfield Literature Festival.

Sally began her career as a scriptwriter on The Archers before starting in television working on Coronation Street.

She went on to win the Royal Television Society's Writer of the Year Award for her mini-series Unforgiven and created the ITV drama series Scott & Bailey, for which she won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Writer.

Her television credits for the BBC include the critically acclaimed Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, both of which have won the BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series, and To Walk Invisible - about the Brontë family.

Her latest drama for the BBC, Gentleman Jack, was filmed in Calderdale and portrays the life of 19th-century lesbian diarist and wealthy landowner Anne Lister.

For tickets, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/todmorden/todmorden-hippodrome-theatre/sally-wainwright-a-life-in-writing