Heartwarming donation to charity's repair bill from eight-year-old Halifax schoolboy

A kind-hearted schoolboy from Halifax has raised spirits at a Halifax charity by donating £5 to funding their repairs after a break-in.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money advice service, based in Ovenden, was broken into over the May Bank Holiday weekend, causing extensive damage and levaing them with an expensive repair bill.

And their plight caught the attention of an eight-year-old boy, from Halifax, who wanted to do his bit to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of weeks ago our building was broken into: a mindless and destructive act,” said Andrew Sykes, from Noah’s Ark.

The note to Noah's Ark

"At the time we were all wondering why we bothered to put in the effort we do to support our community.

"Running a charity is hard work and things like this just add needlessly to our workload. We're getting our building sorted, later this a new ceiling is being installed, we'll then need to redecorate and fit new carpets.

“Earlier today, a young boy and his mum dropped off an envelope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The letter inside sums up beautifully why we do what we do and why we will continue to do so. We care about our community and they care about us.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, we will cherish your fiver!"