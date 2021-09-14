Hebden Bridge Brass Band strikes the right note to win first competition in 18 months

The band took first prize on Sunday at the Blackburn and Darwin March contest.

It comes after a difficult time for the band during the Covid pademic, which saw them lose eight band members and the musical director, while the band’s president and long-term member died of the virus.

Ian Coleman, from the band, said: “We were well prepared for the contest, we had a rehearsal open air in a supermarket car park, the band was buzzing and really enjoying the prospect of competing again after 18 months.

“We didn’t know what to expect on the stage, we performed the hymn Dear Lord and Father, then played the March, Senator. They both went very well but we didn’t think we were going to be overall winners.

“So it was a good day for us and most of all getting used to playing in front of an audience.

“Our next contest is this Sunday at Cheltenham racecourse, in the National Brass Band Finals of Great Britain.

“We will be playing the piece Lions of Legends, and competing against bands from all over the country.

“It is a very tough contest to win, we’ve had a good run out at Darwen with a very good result, so that puts in a good position.

“But we really have to work hard this week, we will be practicing five nights in the band room.