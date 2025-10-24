Hebden Bridge businesswoman given prestigious industry accolade for third year in a row

Emma Baylin, from Shared Harmonies

A Hebden Bridge businesswoman has been successful for the third year running at a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Baylin, from Shared Harmonies, won silver in the Charity Champion category at the Best Businesswoman Awards.

Shared Harmonies is a multi-award-winning not-for-profit organisation based in Hebden Bridge that delivers wellbeing programmes across West Yorkshire for people with long term health conditions, including Parkinson’s, dementia, COPD, long covid and mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They create peer support communities in which they teach people tools to better self-manage the symptoms of their conditions, enabling people to have a better quality of life, all through the provision of voice, breath and singing experiences.

They also specialise in creative development services for companies across the UK which help to fund their community wellbeing provision, and have worked for companies including Nissan and Natwest.

The Best Businesswomen Awards were created 11 years ago to celebrate the achievements of female-led businesses and charities across a diverse range of industries.

Emma said: “To receive a silver award for the third year in these prestigious awards is a wonderful recognition of the effort our team put into creating consistently high quality services that deliver a positive impact for people in both communities and companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Shared Harmonies aims to create joyful experiences which foster positive relationships, improve physical and mental health outcomes, and build resilience, confidence and self-esteem.

"All voices are celebrated in the creation of beautiful harmonies. The work we deliver feeds my heart and to be recognised alongside so many inspirational women was a real honour.”