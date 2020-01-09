Hebden Bridge charity shop calls for army of volunteers

A Shelter charity shop in Hebden Bridge has been inundated with new year donations from generous local people.

The Bridgegate shop has also sent out an urgent appeal for volunteers to join them at the front-line of the housing crisis by helping sort and sell the new stock.

Shop manager Matt O’Hara said: “We’ve been fortunate enough to be inundated since Christmas, as people give away their unwanted Christmas gifts, or have a new year clean-out of their cupboards and drawers.

“We are getting some fantastic items through the door.

“But our shop is kept going by our local volunteers, and now more than ever we could really do with your help.

“We’ve been tackling the housing crisis in this area all year, but if you’d like to help us in the fight, then volunteering at our shop is a great way to do it.

“It’s a great to way start off the new year with a small commitment to make big change with Shelter – and you can even get official training and qualifications on the way.”

There is no minimum or maximum age to volunteer at Shelter, and the charity is especially welcoming to young people, new or expectant mums, and people living with disabilities. Full training and supervision is provided.

To find out more about flexible volunteering opportunities, or you have quality items of your own to donate, please call the shop on 01422844951.”

Shelter has 50 shops across England and sells new and second-hand clothes, books, homeware and household items.

The charity helps over four million people a year struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

For more information visit www.shelter.org.uk.

