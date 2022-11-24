Hebden Bridge dog walker and photographer creates calendar of cute furry friends to raise money for PAWS

Catherine Plane has put together a calendar featuring pictures of the dogs she walks to raise money for Pennine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

PAWS is currently under threat of closure as it has been given notice by their landlord to vacate their current premises and Catherine is hoping the sale of the calendar will give the centre a boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have loved dogs throughout my entire life and I also love taking photos of dogs, mostly the ones I walk in my job. They’re the most beautiful, funny and brilliant creatures and capturing that in a photo is very special.

The calendar features the dogs Catherine walks. Picture: Catherine Plane

“I’ve always rescued dogs so PAWS is a charity that resonates with me and they do such amazing work. They’re currently under threat of closure if they don’t raise enough money quickly so it’s pretty desperate for them.”

For copies of the calendar people can contact Catherine on Instagram and Facebook at diamonddogwalkingHB. There are also copies available in Rubyshoesday and Weighsted in Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAWS is currently under threat of closure as it has been given notice by their landlord to vacate their current premises.

They are looking for a few acres, a building, good access, utilities and some hope of planning consent to buy or rent. They are currently fundraising to purchase their own premises to ensure the long-term security for the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Plane has put together a calendar featuring pictures of the dogs she walks. Picture: Catherine Plane

Anyone wishing to help can contact them [email protected] or via www.pennineanimalwelfaresociety.org