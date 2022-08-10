PAWS animal rescue centre in Todmorden appeal for public's help to save it from closure

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pennine Animal Welfare Society, known affectionately as ‘PAWS’, has been told their landlord wants them to vacate their current site on Eastwood Road.

The animal rescue, which has been in existence since 2007, became a registered charity in 2014 and works within a 15-mile radius of Todmorden, helping to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome cats and dogs to their new forever homes.

Susan Curran, Centre Manager, who lives on the site and faces losing her home, said: “I am completely numb following receipt of the Section 25 Notice.

Vinnie Johnstone with Eddie the Kitten, Sue Curran with Tiger Lilly and Tray Morris with Elsa outside Pennie Animal Rescue.

"One month is hardly enough time to pack up everything, let alone find another site, set-up the kennels and cattery again and then the trauma of moving the animals.

"I am fearful for the future of the charity and hope that the landlord will allow us more time to find somewhere.”

The Trustees held an emergency meeting to discuss the options but unless the charity can find another suitable location to rent or buy then they may well have to close their doors.

The charity has been trying to raise funds to buy land and buildings for some time now and is appealing for help with a publicity campaign to raise money.

Sue Curran, centre of Pennie Animal Welfare Society with Norman.

Volunteer Emily Rawlins said: "I've only just started volunteering for PAWS, but I've been really moved by Sue's commitment and dedication to the animals.

"A lot of them have had a rough start in life and are just starting to learn to trust people again, thanks to the hard work of Sue and her team of volunteers. It would be devastating if that had to come to an end.

"The animals really deserve some security where they can continue the process of rehabilitation and hopefully end up in homes of their own.

"Everyone in Tod knows PAWS, and a lot of families in the town and wider area have adopted a pet from there over the years.

"It would be a massive loss to the whole community if it had to close.”

Michele Way, Chair of Trustees, said: “We have tried to engage the landlord in discussion but they are unwilling to enter into any negotiation.

"The Trustees will do their best to ensure the charity continues, in whatever form that might take.

"Our goal is to secure a long lease on some land and buildings or ideally, we would like to buy somewhere and then we will have secured the future for the rescue.

"We are looking for sponsorship from local people, businesses and if any landowners have about four acres of flattish land with outbuildings they can spare, please get in touch.”PAWS has helped rescue and rehome many animals over the past few years – over 1,500 animals in total.

Susan said: “The volunteers are all devastated as are those who’ve had dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs from us.