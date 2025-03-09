Hebden Bridge Duck Race is set to return - Rotary Club appeals for volunteers for annual event

Quack quack the ducks are back!

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge has announced that its annual Easter Monday Duck Race is set to return on Easter Monday, April 21.

Roger Benn, Rotary organiser of the event said: “As usual there will be two races, the Business Race at 3pm when larger red, green, blue and yellow ducks bought and named by individuals and businesses at £10 each, race each other down Hebden Water in the centre of Hebden Bridge for Holiday Vouchers totalling £800.

The Hebden Bridge Duck Race, organised by The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, will take place on Monday, April 21 2025

"This is then followed at 3.15pm by the main race, when smaller yellow ducks bought for £1 each, race to win their owners a £500 Holiday Voucher and cash prizes totalling £650.

“On Duck Race Day, Hebden Bridge literally goes Totally Quackers, with all the shops displaying colourful duck posters and the crowds taking advantage of charity street stalls, a fairground and live entertainment whilst they cheer on their chosen duck.”

Schools and nurseries are also encouraged to join in with the event.

With this year’s theme being ‘’Ducks in Sport’, they’re being asked to prepare models and posters for display in shop windows and also for the first time enter a story writing competition.

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025

Duck tickets are on sale now from the website www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk

Roger added: “Our work has also already started for the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend on August 2 and 3 at Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge, which promises to be an even bigger and better fun event for all the family than in previous years.

"With predominantly classic vehicles on display on the Saturday and veteran and vintage on the Sunday, there is something different to see each day.

"Add to that live entertainment, a food court and 40 stalls selling a variety of goods and it’s another definite date for the diary”.

Volunteers are essential for these events to go ahead and the Rotary Club is appealing for anyone who may be able to lend a hand.

Roger said,: “Of course there is a serious side to both events as all the profits are then distributed as grants by the Rotary Club, the majority going back into the Calder Valley.

"Having first raised and then given back over half a million pounds since 2007, the club are now continuing towards their £1 million target.

"To do this we need help, not just on the day but also in the preparations for the day.

“So once again we are appealing for help. Last year we launched – ‘Friends of the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge’, where we asked for volunteers to give up just half a day a year of their time, to help us in a variety of tasks, from ticket selling to clerical work, marshalling to taking care of lost children and everything in-between.

“We had a tremendous response to the launch but we are always looking for more interested parties to get involved.

"It’s not about people joining Rotary, it’s simply about them giving a little of their time to help with not just these two fundraising events, but also for all the other things in HX7 that need our support."

Anyone interested in finding out more on volunteering can visit www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk/get-involved