Hebden Bridge gig raises hundreds of pounds for Halifax refugee charity

A concert organised by Calderdale Extinction Rebellion has collected £1,750 for Halifax's St Augustine's Centre.

By sarah fitton
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:50 pm

The ‘Refugees Welcome Here! fundraiser was held at Hebden Bridge Trades Club last Friday.

Local bands Pepperjam and Sistajam performed andthe audience also heard from speaker Sarah Autumn.

St Augustine's Centre offer specialised support for people forced to flee their homes because of war and persecution.

The gig was organised by Calderdale Extinction Rebellion

For more information about to support the charity, visit https://www.staugustinescentrehalifax.org.uk/

