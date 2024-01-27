Hebden Bridge jeweller silversmith partners up with The Royal Entomological Society for a new collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hebden Bridge’s Toby Cotterill joined forces with digital sculptor Ian Watkins for a unique collaboration to create METAMORPHOSIS - a collection of solid silver objects, depicting the Stag Beetle in the pupal, larval and imago (adult) stage of the lifecycle.

The designs have been digitally created and 3D printed by Ian before being cast in recycled silver and hand finished by Toby.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebden-Bridge based jeweller silversmith Toby Cotterill

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fully hallmarked pieces are available in a range of pendants, pins and keyrings, with a donation from each sale being made to the Royal Entomological Society, who work to support the understanding and development of insect science.

Toby Cotterill, whose work has been exhibited across the UK and abroad including the Goldsmiths’ Centre in London and Velvet da Vinci Gallery in San Francisco said: “METAMORPHOSIS is a celebration of the natural world.

"Having grown up on a farm near the coast in West Wales, I spent most of my childhood playing outside with my brothers, exploring rockpools or making things. Most of my creative ideas have roots in this early immersion in nature.”

Using traditional silversmithing techniques, forging sheet silver over steel stakes and into pitch and wooden formers using hammers and punches, Toby created this latest collection in his studio in Hebden Bridge.

The designs have been digitally created and 3D printed by Ian before being cast in recycled silver and hand finished by Toby. Picture: LucyCartwright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Weinhold, Business Development & Fundraising Manager, Royal Entomological Society said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Toby on the Metamorphosis collection.

"The stag beetle is one of the most iconic insect species in the UK, and is classed as a priority species due to its conservation status.

"Toby's collection shines a light on the marvellous life stages and beauty of these creatures, and with every £10 that is donated from the sale of a piece we will ensure that our community can continue to enrich the world with insect science."

Speaking about his part of the collaboration, digital sculptor Ian Watkins said: “I use a software called ZBrush to digitally sculpt the iterations we needed to go through to get to the final look, before sending the 3D print the models to Toby.

"He would then work his magic after casting to creates the final look and feel using the recycled silver.”