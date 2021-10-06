Hebden Bridge Junior Band celebrates 50 years at the heart of the community

Little did they know that over the next 50 years band members would have played in countries across the globe, taken part in many competitions and been an integral part of the Calder Valley community.

The band was formed back on October 19, 1971 with the first conductor, Brian Robinson, spending 32 years at the helm.

Since then, five other conductors have lead the band to success.

The band on tour. The mascot teddy bear is still with the band and is taken on all band trips.

“More than 450 children have gone through the band over the years,” said Hebden Bridge Junior Band president Anne Bridges, “with many going from age seven to their 19th birthday, when they had to leave.

“The band is a good grounding for all children. It stays with them and they never lose it.”

Anne, 80, has been involved in the band for many years, starting back in 1975 when the first of her four sons joined. She has seen the band perform at many concerts, community events and competitions both at home and abroad.

Anne says there have been a number of memorable moments throughout the years, with the band performing in countries across the globe.

“The band has been to Switzerland, Germany and even America,” Anne said.

“Following an advert to host a band from Sarasota in Florida, over 80 members from both bands played a concert and stayed in Hebden Bridge.

“Eighteen months later they repaid the favour and Hebden Bridge Junior Band went back to Florida for ten days. I’m still in touch with the conductor’s wife.

“Members of the band make a lot of friends and gain experience playing abroad.

The band plays at many community events throughout the year. This picture shows band members playing at the 2008 World Dock Pudding Championships.

“I’ve made a lot of friends myself.”

As with many groups, it has been a tough 18 months for the band with the Covid-19 pandemic putting a stop to rehearsals as well as the many performances the players usually take part in.

But chair of Hebden Bridge Junior Band, Hannah Dyson, said that despite the challenges the band has rallied together and come out the other site.

“It’s been really difficult,” she said.

“The players have been so dedicated”

“We’ve been more successful that some bands. We managed to conduct lessons over Zoom and we were lucky enough to have access to a field in Mytholmroyd to rehearse outside.

“I feel like we had a cohesive band. We were all in touch during lockdown and we did all we could to stay together.”

Hannah, who first became involved in the band when her son joined to play trombone a few years ago, added: “We have a brilliant pool of players and everyone has been up for rehearsals on Zoom and even outside when it was cold.

“The players have been so dedicated.”

The band always welcomes enquiries from people interested in joining the band.

Hannah said: “You can be a complete beginner or already experienced - we welcome all abilities, and we’re particularly keen for the band to grow as it embarks on its next half century.

The Junior Band marching in the Hebden Bridge Brass Band Marching Contest back in 2019.

“We hope to be involved in community events in Hebden Bridge and beyond but also hope to perform further afield before too long and resume the tours abroad.”

For more information, contact [email protected]

Hebden Bridge Junior Band is holding a 50th anniversary reunion on Saturday, October 30 with members past and present invited to go along to Mytholmroyd Community Centre and share memories from over the years.

“We wanted it to be marked in some way,” Hannah said. “It might have to be a smaller celebration but it needs to be acknowledged in some way.”