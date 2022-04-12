Hebden Bridge pub helping Ukraine by selling beer rescued after invasion

The Fox and Goose is inviting people to raise a glass and money for the people of Ukraine on Thursday (April 14) at 6pm after 30,000 pints of Kyiv-based Varvar Brew’s craft beer were brought from Ukraine to the UK for fundraising.

The Hebden Bridge bar is one of hundreds of venues across the UK showing their support for Ukraine by pre-ordering the beer and running fundraising initiatives.

All the proceeds will go to Drinkers for Ukraine, which is raising funds for The Red Cross relief effort.

The Fox and Goose

The scheme has been set up by Hertfordshire-based importer and distributor Euroboozer, who have been working with Varvar Brew. The Ukraine brewery has had to close down because of the Russian invasion and was desperate to sell its stock to raise much-needed funds for food and medicine, and to support the country as a whole.

Thanks to the incredible backing from the pubs, bars, restaurants and shops across the UK, the stock was pre-ordered and sold out within days of the launch.