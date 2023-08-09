News you can trust since 1853
Hebden Bridge rock climber wins South Pennines Park July picture crown

Keen rock climber John Gale has been crowned winner of the South Pennines Park July photography competition.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

John, 37, of Hebden Bridge, admitted photography wasn’t his first love but that he was always on the look-out for strong subject matter for photographs when he was out on his travels.

And his winning picture, that shows his rescue dog Oso looking out over an atmospheric skyline on the West Yorkshire moors, was one of those perfect moments.

John Gale’s winning photograph of his rescue dog Oso looking out over the West Yorkshire moors’ skyline
John, a business operations manager at a mental health charity, said: “I used to dabble in photography with a proper camera but I wasn’t keen on all of the desktop editing.

“Now, I just take pictures on my Samsung mobile phone when the right time arises.

"The technology for taking pictures on mobiles these days is fantastic.”

It also wasn’t surprising that his pet dog Oso was the star of the show.

South Pennines Park photography winner John Gale and his rescue dog Oso
John explained: “I lived in Spain for a while in a town called El Chorro and it was there that I rescued Oso.

"He was a street dog living behind a waste bin when I took him into my care. We now go everywhere together.

“He’s called Oso, which in Spanish means the bear, because he is such a big dog!”

The South Pennines Park – which covers swathes of North and East Lancashire and North and West Yorkshire – launched the social media competition with the aim of highlighting the mix of urban and rural spaces that make the area unique.

