Hebden Bridge scout volunteer selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Jude Lewis from Hebden Bridge is one of 950 adult volunteers that have been selected to represent the UK and help deliver next year’s World Scout Jamboree, as part of the International Service Team (IST).

Between now and July 2023, 19-year-old Jude will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”. This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

Jude said: “I’m a film student and passionate about exploring new cultures and I want to go to the World Scout Jamboree to learn all about South Korea. I want to make new friends and try and capture this life changing event on film.”

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills, cultural and adventure festival in the sensational and scenic South Korea. In the summer of 2023, Jude will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have an adventure of a lifetime, whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a once in a lifetime experience.

Through being a part of the IST, Jude will have the opportunity to not only pass on their skills to young people but also develop personally. They will gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe.