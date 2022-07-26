As reported by the Courier, what was William Holt Greengrocers - at 6 Bridge Gate - has been opened up by a group who claim to have started an "autonomous community squat".

The group has now told us: "Hebden Disinfo Squat is an autonomous community space complete with a library, free zines, and vegan refreshments.

"We have a range of free events planned, from film screenings to live music and poetry.

What was a greengrocers in Hebden Bridge town centre has been taken over by squatters

"Hebden Bridge has a rich history of squatting, which has been a foundation of the community.

"We want to revive and continue this tradition, and we are committed to continuing this project beyond this building.

"This is a legal occupation and we are well within our rights, as anybody is, to occupy a disused commercial building and turn it into something useful.

"In a world where everything has a price and gentrification ravages our communities, we want to create a space that is as free and as accessible as possible, for as long as possible.

"Anarchy in Hebden Bridge."

The building is owned by Royds Catering Services.

A spokesperson for the firm said yesterday (Monday) they were informed about the trespassers that morning and would be contacting the police to find out if they could be removed.

He said the firm also own what used to be The Pennine Wine and Cheese Co, at 8 Bridge Gate - next door to the old greengrocers.

The firm is keen to move ahead with merging the two spaces but have been delayed by the long process of gaining planning permission.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premises on Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge. The report was received at 12.30pm on Monday. The matter is being treated as a civil issue."

According to the Government website: "Simply being on another person’s non-residential property without their permission is not usually a crime.