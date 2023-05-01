Hebden Bridge Twinning Society members enjoyed an evening at the Blue Teapot
The Hebden Bridge Twinning Society enjoyed an evening at the Blue Teapot in Mytholmroyd at an “Apéro” organised by Society President Val Stevens.
The Blue Teapot’s range of aperitifs and canapés helped create a thoroughly French atmosphere for new, old and potential members of the twinning society.
Andrew Bibby, treasurer of the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society, said: “A success all round.”
New members for the HBTS are always welcome. Anyone who is interested can contact Jane Jackson at [email protected] or 07770 657 496.