A Calderdale family have been left devastated by the death of a beloved teenage boy.

Henry Grierson, who was from Rastrick and played for Halifax’s King Cross Park RLFC, died last month, aged just 17.

His loved ones say he died by suicide.

Henry had ADHD and, in the the aftermath of tragedy, the Grierson family are hoping to transform their grief into a beacon of hope by breaking the link between the condition and suicide.

Henry Grierson

The youngest of four children, Henry was cherished by his siblings Naomi, 23; Thomas, 21 and Jacob, 19.

From a young age, he was athletic, displaying a talent for swimming and later following his brothers into rugby league and rugby union.

Despite his youth, Henry had already amassed notable achievements, excelling academically with strong GCSEs and being selected for Scotland U19s in the 2024 European Rugby League Championships, all while pursuing his dream of becoming an avionics technician in the RAF as an air cadet.

His family said he was a unique individual with an infectious personality.

Henry Grierson

"He possessed a blend of humour, intellect, and sensitivity rarely encountered,” they said.

"His kindness and thoughtfulness endeared him to all who knew him, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.”

But they say Henry's struggles with ADHD shed light on the challenges faced by neurodiverse individuals in conventional systems.

Henry, who was diagnosed when he was 10, described himself as “a Ferrari with no brakes”. He bit his nails, was untidy, had poor money management, was late, continually fidgeted, shouted out in class and forgot his books.

Henry Grierson

As he grew older, he was prone to take impulsive actions with more serious consequences with which he was not emotionally equipped to deal.

His family said young people with ADHD are especially sensitive to criticism and, despite his potential and his loved ones’ efforts, they feel a lack of understanding and support from educational, mental healthcare, and law enforcement institutions left Henry feeling “isolated and unsupported”.

"This led to low self esteem and self-medicating with substances to cope,” they said. “This exacerbated his struggles, leading to the tragic consequence of his decision."

Determined to honour Henry's memory, the Griersons are embarking on a mission to advocate for greater awareness and support for individuals like him.

Their aim, they say is to break the cycle of stigma and misunderstanding surrounding ADHD, advocating for better resources and support systems within educational institutions to ensure that young people receive the assistance they need to thrive.

Through their advocacy efforts and fundraising initiatives, Henry’s family are aspiring to create a legacy of kindness and understanding, ensuring that no individual feels alone in their struggles.

In memory of their beloved "Ferrari boy", the Griersons have launched a website where people can contribute their support and donations at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/henrygrierson . The site has already collected more than £20,500.

"Henry's light may have been extinguished far too soon but his legacy will endure as a beacon of hope and transformation for generations to come,” they said.