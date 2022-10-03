Heptonstall pub and hotel set to feature on Channel Four series

The Cross Inn, Heptonstall

The Cross Inn is being run by owner of the Golden Lion in Todmorden Matthanee Nilavongse, better known to regulars as Gig.

She said: "I don’t have a fear of the negativity of the comments on the show because I’m living with the reality and negative comments won’t grind me down, they will actually make me do better."

The show involves bed and breakfast owners take turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider fair for their stay after giving feedback.

Gig took over The Cross Inn in August, hosting a grand opening with around 150 people.

She said: "The draw for me to open The Cross Inn is because it’s a beautiful building, I feel very loved and warm in here.

"It just needs some love and life to it again."