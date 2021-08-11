Heptonstall woman creates living wall outside her home
A woman in Heptonstall has constructed a living wall outside her home.
Sue Slater’s garden was surrounded by a conifer hedge which she had always hated.
“They block the light, take goodness out of the soil and grow far too fast and needed a lot of maintenance,” she said.
“So I decided to chop it down and dig up the roots, which was lots of hard work but quite satisfying .
“This left us with a very low fence at the front, which I decided to attach the pallets my husband supplied to.
“I fashioned them into shelves with a lot of sawing and hammering, much to the amusement of passers by, lined it, stained it all and planted it up.
“The pictures speak for themselves, it has really come on over the last few months and it is amazing how many people stop to look and ask about it as they go by. The only problem is my husband tells everyone he has done it all!”