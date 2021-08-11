Heptonstall woman creates living wall outside her home

Sue Slater with the living wall outside her home in Heptonstall.

Sue Slater’s garden was surrounded by a conifer hedge which she had always hated.

“They block the light, take goodness out of the soil and grow far too fast and needed a lot of maintenance,” she said.

“So I decided to chop it down and dig up the roots, which was lots of hard work but quite satisfying .

“This left us with a very low fence at the front, which I decided to attach the pallets my husband supplied to.

“I fashioned them into shelves with a lot of sawing and hammering, much to the amusement of passers by, lined it, stained it all and planted it up.