News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Here are 10 quirky facts about Halifax that you may not knowHere are 10 quirky facts about Halifax that you may not know
Here are 10 quirky facts about Halifax that you may not know

Here are 10 quirky facts about Halifax that you may not know

From the Halifax Gibbet to Crossley Carpets, there is a mine of facts that even longstanding Halifax residents might be unaware of.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

Here are 10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not have already known.

33 pictures of fun nights out in Halifax town centre back in 2003

13 views of Halifax from the 1960s and 1970s and how they look in 2023

23 nostalgic photos showing life in Halifax in the 1990s - do you recognise these scenes?

Dean Clough is a well known area of Halifax and was originally built in the 1840s to 1860s for Crossley Carpets. At the time it was the worlds largest carpet factory at half a mile long with 1,250,000 square feet.

1. Carpet factory

Dean Clough is a well known area of Halifax and was originally built in the 1840s to 1860s for Crossley Carpets. At the time it was the worlds largest carpet factory at half a mile long with 1,250,000 square feet. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The architect who designed Halifax Town Hall in 1863 was also responsible for designing the Houses of Parliament. The town hall was his last major commission and was completed a few years after his death.

2. Town Hall design

The architect who designed Halifax Town Hall in 1863 was also responsible for designing the Houses of Parliament. The town hall was his last major commission and was completed a few years after his death. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Unlike many other towns in the UK, Halifax has only had a slight variation in the spelling of its name of the years. It was recorded as Halyfax in 1091 but since then has been known as Halifax.

3. Spelling difference

Unlike many other towns in the UK, Halifax has only had a slight variation in the spelling of its name of the years. It was recorded as Halyfax in 1091 but since then has been known as Halifax. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Its common knowledge in Calderdale that Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine that allowed the Lord of the Manor to decapitate thieves but did you know that it claimed its last victim in April 1650?

4. Halifax Gibbet

Its common knowledge in Calderdale that Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine that allowed the Lord of the Manor to decapitate thieves but did you know that it claimed its last victim in April 1650? Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Halifax