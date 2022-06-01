Here are six steps to safety for a jolly Jubilee weekend from West Yorkshire firefighters

These six steps to safety will help ensure a royally good four-day weekend in commemoration of Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

1. Do not use sky lanterns (also known as Chinese lanterns) due to the fire hazards and risks they pose to property, crops, animals and the environment. They are very dangerous and can start wildfires.

2. Barbecues are a great way to bring people together to celebrate, but both charcoal and gas versions have risks and should be used responsibly. Remember that BBQs and all fires are banned on moorland, so #BeMoorAware and protect West Yorkshire’s countryside.

Preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

3. If you plan to gather near one of West Yorkshire’s many beautiful areas of open water, safety is paramount. Please be #BeWaterAware, understand the rules for the area you are visiting and abide by water safety guidelines at all times.

4. On 2 June 2022, beacons will be lit in areas across the UK including West Yorkshire to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Please enjoy these celebrations safely by attending one of the organised beacon lighting events arranged by your local authority.

5. If you’re involved in organising a street party, ensure fire engines or emergency vehicles can gain access. To close roads, permission is required from the council traffic/highways departments, who will consult with emergency services.

6. If using fireworks, always buy from a reputable retailer and follow the Firework Code:

▪ Stand well back

▪ Keep pets indoors

▪ Keep fireworks in a closed box

▪ Only buy fireworks that are CE marked

▪ Light at arm’s length, using a taper

▪ Follow the instructions on each firework

▪ Never give sparklers to a child under five

▪ Don’t drink alcohol if setting off fireworks

▪ Always supervise children around fireworks

▪ Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

▪ Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them

▪ Never go near a firework that has been lit – even if it hasn’t gone off it could still explode

Scott Donegan, Area Manager for Service Delivery, said: “The four-day weekend is something many people have been looking forward to, but during exciting times like these, it’s more important than ever to consider safety.