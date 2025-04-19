Here are the grand plans set for Todmorden Town Hall as contractor is appointed for improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grand plans for Todmorden Town Hall are becoming a reality, with a contractor appointed and work beginning on planned improvements.

As part of the £17.5 million Todmorden Town Deal programme of investment, Calderdale Council is delivering improvements to the Town Hall, making it more accessible, welcoming, flexible and sustainable.

The plans aim to ensure that the much-loved, Grade I listed building is fit for modern-day use, securing its future for the next generation and creating opportunities to host a wider variety of events which can be enjoyed by more people.

Todmorden Town Hall and artistic sketch of the new external ramp leading up to the grand entrance.

Plans include:

Opening the grand entrance and installing an external ramp, allowing visitors to enter through the Victorian lobby.

Creating a new multi-function reception space.

Making changes to the courtroom to provide a level and flexible multi-use space.

Upgrading one of the toilets on the ground floor to create an accessible unisex toilet.

Installing a new warming kitchen on the first floor, making it more suitable to cater for large events.

Installing a new bar and high-quality audio system in the main hall, enhancing the visitor experience.

Adding male and female toilet and changing facilities under the stage area.

Code Building Solutions has now been appointed as the contractor to carry out the works, with work on site now underway and due to be completed this autumn.

The plans build upon recent improvements to the acoustics and decor in the magnificent main hall and work to the building’s exterior.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “The million-pound improvements at Todmorden Town Hall will reinvigorate this cherished building, ensuring it remains a focal point for the local community and that everyone can access and enjoy all it has to offer.

“The Town Hall is 150 years old this year and it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate this milestone by making the most of this magnificent heritage building and ensuring it has the facilities to make it fit for the future.

“The works are part of the wider Town Deal regeneration programme, with this significant investment breathing new life into Todmorden, creating a thriving and resilient town and caring for and preserving its important heritage.”

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board, said: “Ensuring our fine heritage buildings like Todmorden Town Hall have a secure and sustainable future for generations to come, is a priority for our programme.

"We are delighted that these fantastic improvements are now underway and that the Town Hall will have even more to offer to our communities and the town when the works are completed.”

Paul O’Hare, Director at Code Building Solutions, said: “As a local contractor with extensive experience delivering heritage and civic projects across the borough, we’re passionate about preserving the character of Todmorden Town Hall while making it more accessible, welcoming, and fit for modern use.

"It’s a privilege to play a role in securing the building’s future for the next generation.”

Eight projects make up the Todmorden Town Deal and in addition to work on Todmorden Town Hall, the programme also includes improvements to active travel and public spaces; the redevelopment of the Hippodrome Theatre; improvements at Centre Vale Park and Todmorden Community College; the creation of a new Enterprise Centre at Ferney Lee; and the development of new sports opportunities for all abilities at the Riverside Centre.