Here is a list of the Remembrance Day services taking place in Calderdale.

All events will be on Sunday, November 12 unless otherwise stated.

Bailiff Bridge

Halifax Remembrance Sunday

The memorial service is held in Bailiff Bridge Memorial Park starting about 10.30am.

Barkisland

Assemble at Barkisland War Memorial at 12pm for a Service of Remembrance at 12.15pm.

Brighouse

The Remembrance Sunday Service will take place at 10.45am at St Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse. At the end of the service, there will be a procession to the Brighouse War Memorial Cenotaph for the wreath laying. Tea/coffee will be available at the church after the service.

Clifton

Assemble at Clifton Village Memorial Garden at 10.45am for a Service of Remembrance and wreath laying at 11am.

Elland

Assembly at the Elland War Memorial at Hullen Edge Park for 10.45am for 11am service and wreath laying.

Halifax

Assembly at Piece Hall at 10.10am. From 10.30am the parade leaves the Piece Hall to arrive at the Cenotaph for service and Act of Remembrance at 10.45am. A further Remembrance Day Service will take place inside Halifax Minster from 11.15am. People who wish to line the streets and watch the parade are asked to do so from the south gate exit of the Piece Hall.

Illingworth and Bradshaw

Church Service at St John’s to start at 9.45am followed by service and laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph and short service at 11am.

Luddendenfoot

All dignitaries and those who will be laying wreaths/crosses should arrive at the War Memorial in Holmes Park between 1.45pm and 1.55pm. Friendly Band should be in attendance to play throughout the short service. After the service, refreshments will be served in the community centre adjacent to Holmes Park. There should also be a display related to those who left Luddendenfoot to serve in World War One.

Mytholmroyd

There will be a parade from Mytholmroyd Community Centre at 2pm. The Act of Remembrance will take place in the Mytholmroyd Memorial Gardens led by Archdeacon of Halifax, Bill Braviner, at 2.15pm. After the Act of Remembrance, all are invited to St Michael’s Church where a service will take place from 2.45pm. After the service refreshments will be served at St Michael’s Church Hall, Mytholmroyd, HX7 5DU. Please contact [email protected] for further information.

Northowram

Meet at 10.15am for a 10.30am combined service including a reading of names on the war memorial and laying of wreaths in St Matthew’s Church, Northowram. Royal British Legion Colour party in attendance. A further service will take place at Norwood Green War Memorial. Meet at 12.15pm for 12.30pm ceremony arranged by St John’s Church, Coley. On Saturday, November 11 - meet at 10.50am for 11am silence ceremony at Memorial Stone, The Green, Northowram, arranged by Northowram Scarecrow Event Committee.

Ovenden and District

Please meet from 10.15am at St George’s Church, Lee Mount for a service beginning at 10.30am. Wreath laying will take place at 11am, halfway through the service. After the service, refreshments will be available in the church hall.

Queensbury

Meet at 10.30am at Scout HQ Albert Crescent. 10.45am parade moves off, 10.55am Act of Remembrance and wreath laying at the Cenotaph. No service or salute/march past return to HQ for 11.45am.

Rastrick

Service at 10am at The Anglican and Methodist Church of St Matthew, Rastrick. Immediately following the service there will be a processions to Rastrick Library with wreath laying at the memorial in the grounds at 11am. Refreshments afterwards in St Matthew’s Parish Centre opposite the church.

Rishworth - Assemble at Rishworth War Memorial at 9am for a service of Remembrance at 9.15am.

Ripponden

Assemble at Ripponden War Memorial at 10am for a service of at 10.15am. There will be a march to St Bartholomew’s for the Church Service of Remembrance at 10.30am, followed by tea and coffee.

Shelf

This year’s service is at Bethel Chapel. The parade will form from approximately 10.30am and departs for the Cenotaph at 10.50am. There will be a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph at 11am, with a reading of the roll of honour at 11.05am. This will be followed by wreath laying and a short address.

Siddal

Meet in St Mark’s Church, Siddal at 10.30am for a service at about 10.40am around the war memorial in the church grounds. A two-minute silence will be observed and wreath laying will take place. This will be followed by a service inside the church. There will be refreshments available after the service.

Southowram

Gather at war memorial at Pinnar Lane at 10.50am prior to service at St Anne’s church and wreath laying.

Sowerby Bridge

The parade will meet at Bairstow Mount at 10.20am to leave at 10.30am. The parade will travel down Bairstow Lane, along Willow Hall Lane and across Rochdale Road to Crow Wood Park Memorial Gates.

The service will begin when all assembled and will include wreath laying. The event will finish around 11.30am.

Stainland, Greetland and district

Assembly at the war memorials in at Stainland Memorial Park at 1.50pm for 2pm service and wreath laying. Followed by refreshments.

Todmorden

The Remembrance Sunday wreath laying ceremony will start at 10.50am in the Garden of Remembrance, Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.

Warley

The service will take place outside The Maypole Inn, Warley. Assembly from 10.30am for the service starting at 10 45am. A two-minute silence will be included as part of the service and the reading of the roll of honour, plus wreath laying.

The service will also include two hymns, readings and a very short talk. Once the service finishes, there will be a rolling procession on Stock Lane and down Windle Royd Lane to St John and St Hilda’s Church for the conclusion of the Remembrance Service, followed by refreshments.

Wyke/Low Moor