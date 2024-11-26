Here is every road in Calderdale that will now be gritted this winter after the council's decision to scrap cuts to the route

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

Here is the list of every road that will now be gritted by Calderdale Council this winter after their u-turn over their winter service.

The council originally announced that they would be cutting the number of roads to be gritted this winter to make budget savings, but that decision has now been reversed and their winter gritting route, which comes into affect from December 1, will now be unchanged.

The below information and roads list is taken from the council website.

The roads are broken down into two blocks – the first is The Resilient Network and The Primary Network. The Resilient Network are roads that have a strategic function such as connecting key towns in the county or linking to the motorway network, and roads with the addition of access to emergency services premises, hospitals with A&E and access to delivery points for major supermarkets. The Primary Network are all category one roads, A, B and C roads, roads with bus routes, access to transport interchanges, roads serving schools, link roads serving large business areas, shopping areas, urban or rural centres and roads of the Calderdale resilient highway network. Gritting and slow clearing will be up to 24 hours a day on these roads where appropriate.

The second block is all roads in The Secondary Network, which are roads where doctors surgeries/medical centres and promoted council facilities have their access, link roads serving medium business areas, shopping areas, urban or rural centres. This network will be treated if roads are forecasted to remain below zero degrees beyond 7am but only after category one to category two roads have been treated.

Category one – The Resilient Network – and category two – The Primary Network:

Ainley Top: Grimescar Road, Lindley Moor Road

Bailiff Bridge: Birkby Lane Bailiff Bridge, Victoria Road, Sovereign Square

Barkisland: Branch Road, Greetland Road, Jackson Lane, Rishworth Road, Saddleworth Road, Scammonden Road

Blackley: Blackey Road, Blackley New Road, Lindley Road

Blackshaw Head: New Shaw Lane, Old Shaw Lane, The Long Causeway

Blackstone Edge: Blackstone Edge Road, Turvin Road

Boothtown: Boothtown Road, Claremount Road, Grantham Road, Hall Street North, Mill Lane, Prospect Street, Queensbury Road

Bradshaw: Bradshaw Lane, Green Lane, Ingham Lane, Riley Lane

Brighouse: Armitage Ave, Armitage Road, Armitage Way, Ashlea Avenue, Aysgarth Avenue, Bentley Avenue, Bethel Street, Birds Royd Lane, Bonegate Road, Bradford Road, Bramston Street, Bridge End, Bridge Road, Briggate, Calder Street, Church Street, Commercial Street, Daisy Road, Elland Road, Finkil Street, Ganny Road, Garden Road, Gooder Lane, Gooder Street, Halifax Road, Huddersfield Road, King Street, Laverock Lane, Lawson Road, Lightcliffe Road, Lillands Lane, Lister Street, Locksley Road, Ludenscheid Link, Malham Road, Mill Lane, Mill Royd Street, Mission Street, Oaklands, Ogden Lane, Owler Ings Road, Rastrick Common, River Street, Sherburn Road, Sherwood Road, Stratton Road, Thornhill Bridge Lane, Thornton Square, Upper Green Lane, Victoria Road, Wakefield Road, Waterloo Road, Well Green Lane, Wherwell Road, Whinney Hill Park, Woodhouse Lane, Woodvale Road

Charlestown: Halifax Road

Claremount: Belgrave Avenue

Clifton: Blake Law Lane, Clifton Common, Clifton Road, Coal Pit Lane, Deep Lane, Grange Lane, Highmoor Lane, New Street, Towngate, Walton Lane, Westgate

Colden: Edge Hey Road, Smithy Lane

Cooper Bridge: Cooper Bridge Road

Copley: Copley Lane, Copley Valley Road, Wakefield Road

Cornholme: Gall Lane, Mount Lane

Cotton Stones: Clay Pitts Lane, Deep Lane, Salt Drake

Cragg Vale: Church Bank Lane Cragg Vale

Dodd Naze: Hirst Grove, Manor Drive

Elland: Ainley Bottom, Boxhall Road, Briggate, Burley Street, Calderdale Way, Catherine Street, Charles Street, Church Street, Coronation Street, Crestfield Avenue, Cross Lane, Dewsbury Road, Elizabeth Street, Elland - Riorges Link, Elland Bridge, Elland Lane, Elsinore Avenue, Frances Street, Grassmere Drive, Halifax Road, Hammerstones Leach Lane, Hammerstones Road, Highfield Road, Huddersfield Road, Hullenedge Lane, Hullenedge Road, Jepson Lane, Jubilee Way, Kelvin Road, Linden Road, Lock View, Lower Edge Road, Lowfields Way, Park Road, Premier Way, Quebec Street, River Bank Way, Savile Road, South Lane, Southgate, Spring Field Road, Stainland Road, Thirlmere Avenue, Town Hall Street, Victoria Road, Warhurst Road, Westbury Street, Westgate, Whitewell Green Lane, Wistons Lane

Exley: Exley Slip Road

Greetland: Ashfield Road, Brian Royd Lane, Goldfields Way, Hoults Lane, Milner Lane, Moorlands Road, Norland Road, Rochdale Road, Saddleworth Road, Scar Bottom Lane, School Street, Turbury Lane

Halifax: Aachen Way, Albion Street, Angel Road, Arden Road, Bailey Hall Road, Bank Bottom, Barum Top, Battinson Road, Beacon Hill Road, Berry Lane, Bowling Dyke, Boyne Street, Broad Street, Bull Close Lane, Bull Green, Burdock Way, Carlton Place, Causeway Foot, Charlestown Road, Church Street, Commercial Street, Cow Green, Cripplegate, Cross Hills, Crossley Street, Crown Street, Dean Clough, Fountain Street, Francis Street, Gaol Lane, Georges Square, Georges Street, Gibbet Street, Godley Road, Great Albion Street, Haley Hill, Haley Hill Slip Road, Hall Street, Hanson Lane, Harrison Road, Heath Road, Highroad Well Lane, Hopwood Lane, Horley Green Road, Horton Street, Huddersfield Road, Hunger Hill, King Cross Road, King Cross Street, King Edward Street, King Street, Lee Bridge, Lister Lane, Lower Kirkgate, Maltings Road, Market Street, Moor End Road, Moor Field Road, Moorfield Street, Mount Pleasant Street, Mulcture Hall Road, New Bank, New Bank Slip Road, New Brunswick Street, New Road, North Bridge, North Bridge Street, North Parade, Northgate, Old Lane, Orange Street, Ovenden Road, Ovenden Wood Road, Oxford Road, Paddock Lane, Parkinson Lane, Pellon Lane, Pellon New Road, Phoebe Lane, Portland Place, Powell Street, Prescott Street, Pye Nest Road, Range Bank, Range Lane, Rawson Street North, Richmond Close, Richmond Road, Richmond Street, Rochdale Road, Roils Head Road, Salterhebble Hill, Savile Park, Savile Park Road, Savile Road, Scarr Bottom Road, Shaw Hill, Shaw Lane, Shay Syke, Shroggs Road, Siddal New Road, Simmonds Lane, Skircoat Green, Skircoat Green Road, Skircoat Moor Road, Skircoat Road, Smithy Street, South Parade, South Street, Southgate (End section from King Edward Street to Alexandra Street), Spring Edge, Spring Hall Lane, Square Road, St James Road, St Johns Lane, Stafford Square, Swan Bank Lane, Swires Road, The Incline, Union Street, Union Street South, Upper Bolton Brow, Vicar Park Road, Wade Street, Wards End, Warley Town Lane, Water Lane, Waterhouse Street, Well Head Lane, Wellington Street West, West Parade, Westfield Street, Wheatley Road, Winding Road, Woodlands Road

Hebden Bridge: Albert Street, Balmoral Street, Bankfoot, Birchcliffe Road, Bridge Lanes, Church Lane, Commercial Street, Crown Street, Eaves Road, Hebble End, Heptonstall Road, Hollins Crescent, Hollins Place, Hope Street, Keighley Road, King Street, Lee Wood Road, Market Street, New Road, Palace House Road (To the junction with Woodlands), School Street, Shelf Road, Wadsworth Lane, Woodlands.

Heptonstall: Draper Lane, Hepton Drive, Longfield, Smithwell Lane, Southfield, Towngate

Highroad Well: Court Lane, Gibralatar Road

Hipperholme: Bramley Lane, Brighouse Road, Coley Road, Denholme Gate Road, Halifax Road, Leeds Road

Holmfield: Beechwood Road, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield Industrial Estate, Round Hill, Shay Lane

Holywell Green: Broad Carr Lane, Burrwood Way, Jagger Green Lane, New Road, Rawroyds, Station Road

Illingworth: Alloe Field View, Field Head Lane, Furness Drive, Green Lane, Heathmoor Park Road, Highlands Lane, Illingworth Road, Keighley Close, Keighley Road, Moor Bottom Road, Moss Drive, Moss Lane, Natty Lane, Occupation Lane, Pavement Lane, Raw Lane, School Lane, Tewit Lane, Turner Avenue North, Whitegate, Whitehill Road

King Cross: Haugh Shaw Road, Queens Road, Warley Road

Lee Mount: Lee Mount Road, St Georges Road, Wheatley Lane

Lightcliffe: Greenfield Avenue, Knowle Top Road, Smith House Lane, Stoney Lane, Syke Lane, Wakefield Road

Lowfields: Lacy Way, Navigation Close, Old Power Way, Savile Way

Luddenden: Dean House Lane (To the bus turning circle), Duke Street, New Road, Rails Lane, Berry Moor Road, Dene View

Luddenden Foot: Burnley Road, Greave House Drive, Kershaw Crescent, Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Lane, Old Station Road, Sowerby Lane, Station Road, Tenterfields

Mankinholes: Cross Lane, Harvelin Park, New Road

Midgley: Jim Allen Lane, Solomon Hill, Towngate

Mill Bank: Otter Lee Lane, Lumb Lane

Mixenden: Balkram Drive, Balkram Edge, Balkram Road, Clough Lane, Hambleton Drive, Hollins Lane, Hunter Hill Road, Mill Lane, Mixenden Lane, Mixenden Road, Stanningley Drive, Stanningley Road, Straight Lane, Sunny Bank Road

Mount Tabor: Mount Tabor Road

Mytholmroyd: Banksfield Avenue, Burnley Road, Cragg Road, Ewood Drive, Ewood Hall Avenue, Height Road, Hob Lane, Hullet Close, Hullet Drive, Midgley Road, Moderna Way, Mount Pleasant Drive, Nest Lane, New Road, Scout Road, Stocks Avenue, Stocks Drive, Stocks Lane, Thrush Hill Road (To the junction with Stocks Drive)

Norland: Butterworth End Lane, Clough Road, Moor Bottom Lane, Shaw Lane

Northowram: Back Clough, Baxter Lane, Bradford Road, Cave Hill, Hall Lane, Lydgate, Newlands Grove, Northowram Green, The Hough, Towngate, Lands Head Lane

Norwood Green: Rookes Lane, Village Street

Old Town: Billy Lane, Nook Lane, Parrock Lane

Outlane: Old Lindley Road, Stainland Road

Ovenden: Bank Edge Road, Broad Tree Road, Cousin Lane, Denfield Lane, Nursery Lane, Ovenden Way

Pecket Well: Akroyd Lane

Pellon: Albert Road, Church Lane, Clay Pitts Lane, Doctor Hill, Rye Lane, Sandbeds Road

Pye Nest: Edwards Road, Willowfield Avenue, Willowfield Drive, Willowfield Road, Woodland Drive

Rastrick: Burnsall Road, Carr Green Lane, Castle Avenue, Clough Lane, Crowtrees Lane, Delf Hill, Field Lane, Field Top Road, Holly Bank Road, Jumble Dyke, Lower Edge Road, New Hey Road, Nunnery Lane, Slade Lane, Thornhill Road, Tofts Grove, Toothill Bank

Ripponden: Baitings Gate Road, Cross Wells Road, Elland Road, Halifax Road, Lane Head Road, Nursery Lane, Oldham Road, Rochdale Road, Royd Lane, Soyland Town Road, Stoney Lane

Rishworth: Back O’ Th’ Height, Godly Lane, Long Causeway, Rishworth Mill Lane, Rishworth New Road

Salterhebble: Elland Wood Bottom, Huddersfield Road

Savile Park: Birdcage Hill, Birdcage Lane, Free School Lane

Shelf: Brighouse & Denholme Gate Road, Brow Lane, Brow Wood Rise, Carr House Lane, Carr House Road, Cooper Lane, Greenacres, Greenacres Drive, Halifax Road, Hud Hill, Shelf Hall Lane, Wade House Road, West Street, Witchfield Hill

Siddal: Backhold Drive, Backhold Lane, Jubilee Road, Oxford Lane, Park Lane, Whitegate Road

Skircoat Green: Dryclough Lane, Dudwell Lane, Godfrey Road, New Lane

Southowram: Bank Top, Brookfoot Lane, Cain Lane, Church Lane, Law Lane, Towngate, Withinfields

Sowerby: Acre Lane, Bates Avenue, Beechwood Avenue, Broadway, Dob Lane, Fore Lane Avenue (From New Road to Richmond Street), Higham & Dob Lane, Hubberton Green Road, Mirey Lane, Pinfold Lane, Plain Lane, Pollit Avenue, Ratten Row Road, Richmond Avenue, Rooley Heights, Rooley Lane, Shield Hall Lane, Sowerby Lane, St Peters Avenue, Steep Lane (To junction with Mirey Lane), Towngate, Whiteley Avenue

Sowerby Bridge: Albert Road, Beech Road, Blackwall Lane, Bolton Brow, Clay Street, Fore Lane, Foundry Street, Hollas Lane, Holmes Road, Mearclough Road, Milton Avenue, Milton Street, Newlands Avenue, Norland Road, Park Road, Quarry Hill, Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Street, Station Road, Town Hall Street, Tuel Lane, Victoria Road, Wakefield Road, Wallis Street, Water Hill Lane, West Street, Wharf Street, Newlands Road, Newton Street

Sowood: Clay Pit Lane, Green Lane, Stainland Road

Soyland: Blackshaw Clough Road, Lighthazles Road

Stainland: Back Bowling Green Road, Beestonley Lane, Bowling Green Road, High Street, New Road, South Parade

Stump Cross: Bradford Road, Godley Lane, Kell Lane, Leeds Road

Todmorden: Ashenhurst Road, Bacup Road, Broad Lane, Broadgate, Broadstone Street, Burnley Road, Cowhurst Avenue, Cross Stone Road, Crossley New Road, Dale Avenue, Dineley Avenue, Eastwood Road, Ewood Lane, Ferney Lee Road, Garden Street, Great House Road, Halifax Road, Hey Head Lane, Hollins Road, Keats Avenue, Kebs Road, Key Sike Lane, Kilnhurst Road, Knowlwood Road, Lee Bottom Road, Longfield Road, Longfield Way, Lumbutts Road, Mankinholes Bank, Mark Lane, Oak Avenue, Park Road, Parsons Lane, Phoenix Street, Pudding Lane, Pudsey Road, Rise Lane, Rochdale Road, Shakespear Avenue, Shaw Wood Road, Shore New Road, Stansfield Road, Station Approach, Stile Road, Summerfield Road, Upper Lane, Victoria Road, Vale Street, Wellington Road

Triangle: Alma Lane, Butterworth Lane, Dean Lane, Long Royd Road, Mill Bank Road, Oak Hill, Oak Lane, Rochdale Road

Wainstalls: Wainstalls Road

Walsden: Scott Street

Warley: Burnley Road, Cliff Hill Lane, Stock Lane

West Vale: Calder Street, Green Lane, Long Wall

Wheatley: Crag Lane, Hebble Lane, Lane Ends, Long Lane, Jumples Crag

Category three – The Secondary Network

Bailiff Bridge: Wyke Old Lane

Brighouse: Thornhill Bridge Lane, Churchfields Road, Church Lane

Claremount: Bradford Old Road

Cragg Vale: Sykes Gate, New Road, Folly Hall Lane, High Stones Road

Halifax: Manor Heath Road, Bedford Street North, Hope Street, Albert Street, Lightowler Road, Victoria Road, Southowram Bank, Range Lane, Swales Moor Road, Listers Road, Shibden Hall Road, Silver Street, Cheapside, Princess Street, Regent Street, Alexandra Street, Central Street, Rawson Street, Corn Market, Old Market, Russell Street, Town Hall Street East, Thomas Street, Westgate

Hebden Bridge: St Georges Road, Valley Road, Victoria Road, Bridge Gate, Carlton Street, Cheetham Street

Hipperholme: Halifax Old Road, Tanhouse Hill

Holmfield: Brow Lane

Northowram: Westercroft Lane

Ovenden: Club Lane

Shelf: Shelf Moor Road

Siddal: Change Lane

Southowram: West Lane

Sowerby: Steep Lane

Sowerby Bridge: Watson Mill Lane