Here's how many fines Calderdale Council handed out for dog fouling in the last three years

Calderdale Council has issued just four fines for dog fouling in the last three years, figures show.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fines were issued in 2022, with one handed out last year and one this year, and were handed out in Mixenden Road, Natty Fields Close, Hollins Lane and Woodlands Mount, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The council website says they will issue an £80 fixed penalty notice to anyone found not to have cleaned up after their dog has fouled in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Brindell, committee chair of LitterfreeSB, a litter picking group in Sowerby Bridge, said: "As a litter-picking organisation we find that people feel very strongly about dog fouling and the dumping of poo bags in on our streets and green areas.

Dog fouling fines have been handed out to only four walkers in the past three years, figures show.

"This irresponsible anti-social behaviour impacts on us all but particularly on the partially sighted, wheelchair and buggy users, parents with small children and other dog owners.

"The problem only gets worse in winter as the days get shorter. In this day and age it's inexcusable for people to inflict this scourge on others in their community.

"There is, quite rightly, a stigma attached to openly fouling so more owners than ever now use poo bags - at least when others are looking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However there still seems to be a small hardcore of irresponsible owners who either foul at times when others aren't around or who discard their poo bags as soon as they are out of the public view, expecting the rest of us to clear up after them.

A dog poo bin

"Nobody wants to unwittingly carry a foul mess into their cars, homes or places of work.

"Neither is it fair for community workers and volunteers to have to clear rancid bags left in piles next to pathways, hanging from branches or left on benches.

"Clearly, more needs to be done to discourage this shameful behaviour but catching a culprit in the act and providing evidence, sufficient to levy a fine, is extremely difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst severe penalties imposed by our local council are necessary to deter brazen abusers from re-offending, the real solution lies in the hands of the wider community, in challenging the behaviour of others through debate, education and public awareness.

"The simple message, for dog poo, and litter in general, is: bin it or take it home."

In a statement, the Mount Tabor Community Association.said: "We were quite surprised to find out that the Council had only issued four fines in the last three years for dog fouling when it is such a widespread problem.

"It has been an increasing problem of people not picking up their dog waste in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What is worse, is when people do on occasions pick it up, they leave the bags tied to a tree, stuffed into a wall or just leave the bag on the ground rather than placing it in a bin.

"We have a safe school walking route from Mount Tabor to Wainstalls. It is locally known as ‘dog poo alley’.

"The name gives it away. The route is almost unusable.

"We have recently had a Big Community Clean Up which was supported by Panasonic.

"We couldn’t believe the amount of dog waste bags that we picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dog fouling is one of the largest number of complaints that the Community Association receives from the locals at our meetings.

"Whilst we appreciate that money is tight for the council at present, they should be pursuing people who do not pick up after their dogs, however, it’s almost impossible to police this.

"We suspect that an education-based approach may yield more positive results than a punitive one."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “We’re known as a nation of dog lovers, but it’s important that owners are responsible for their animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an offence if dog walkers do not immediately clean up after their dog if it has fouled in a public place, and an £80 fixed penalty notice (FPN) can be issued to those found to be committing this offence. “Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) are in place across the borough and include details about where dogs are permitted, and where they must be on a lead.

"The PSPO also include educational messages reminding people that they must have the means to pick up after their dog.

"Our wardens can ask the person in charge of a dog to produce waste bags or similar items, to show they can pick up any fouling - failure to do so can also result in an FPN being issued. “We consider all reports of dog fouling and will take action if we know who the offending person is or if there is a persistent issue.

"We do take the issue seriously and our wardens regularly engage with dog walkers and warn against non-compliance with the PSPOs. Evidence of non-compliance is captured on body worn cameras and those found breaching the orders will be issued FPNs. “We acknowledge that the majority of dog owners take their responsibility seriously and comply with the orders that the Council has introduced, and this is reflected in fact that the level of FPNs issued is low. “We constantly review the effectiveness of our PSPOs and we are currently looking at extending our dog control PSPO to cover additional areas where we have been made aware that there are persistent issues with dog fouling or problems with animals being off their leads and causing a nuisance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our wardens continue to patrol areas across the borough and will not hesitate to issue FPNs if an offence is witnessed. “For more information or to report an issue with dog fouling, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/communities/clean-streets/dog-fouling”