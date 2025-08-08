Here's how much Calderdale Council spent on housing stray dogs over the past three years

Calderdale Council has spent nearly £100,000 on housing stray dogs over the last three years, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information Request by the Halifax Courier has found that £94,386 was spent by the council's external contractor for housing stray dogs since the start of 2023.

Of the 221 dogs that were cared for by the service, 36 were returned to their owners.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “We’re a nation of animal lovers and as a council we take our responsibilities around the welfare of animals in the borough very seriously.

Halifax Town Hall

“As with all pets, we strongly advise that anyone thinking of getting a dog should have good knowledge and/or take professional advice on the care of the animals. We work with the RSPCA, the police and local groups of interest to promote and encourage responsible ownership.

“Since 2015, in the UK it has been compulsory to microchip dogs, and when lost or stray dogs are reported to us, we work hard to reunite dogs with their owners before taking them to the kennels. We also recognise and really appreciate the valuable role that the community takes in proactively finding or re-housing a dog through social media and other networks.

“For more information about what to do if you find an abandoned dog, visit https://new.calderdale.gov.uk/communities/animal-welfare/dogs/lost-found-injured.

“We always urge responsible dog ownership, and in addition to making sure your pet is microchipped, it’s also important to maintain control of dogs in public outdoor spaces and to clean up after your dog has fouled. There are public space protection orders covering responsible dog ownership and you could be fined if you do not comply with these.”