Here's when Brighouse market will move to its temporary home so work can begin on new market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighouse Open Market will move to a new, temporary home this autumn so work can begin on the rebuild of their permanent home on the canalside as part of the £19.1 million Town Deal transformation.

As part of the UK Government-funded Town Deal, Calderdale Council is working with the Brighouse Town Deal Board to deliver a new permanent market on the existing canalside site, which will have around 20 fixed stalls, each with water, drainage and power.

Planning permission for the permanent home was granted in March and, following a competitive tendering process, Triton Construction was appointed as the contractor to work on the market rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists’ impression of the new Brighouse Market from Bethel Street & Ship Street direction.

The temporary market will be in a section of Daisy Street car park, across Anchor Bridge from the existing site.

Traders will move to the Daisy Street site in late September and the canalside site will close for around 12 months for the work to be undertaken.

The Daisy Street site will have permanent storage for stallholders, pop-up stalls and access to electricity, water and waste to ensure the food, drinks, crafts and other items on sale each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday can continue to trade without disruption.

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of Colin’s Café on Brighouse Market, said: “We’ve been working hard to ensure our market traders can continue to operate during the rebuild of Brighouse Open Market and it is great to now be making final preparations for the move to our temporary Daisy Street home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Gordon, member of the Brighouse Town Deal Board and owner of Colin’s Café on Brighouse Market

“It is just two minutes’ walk from the existing market and I hope visitors and shoppers to Brighouse will cross Anchor Bridge and check us out when we make the move during the building of our new market, which we’re all excited to see completed.”

More information about the temporary market location, opening days and trading times throughout the coming months can be found at www.calderdale.gov.uk and search ‘Brighouse Market’.

The date of the first market at the temporary site will also be published on the website.

In addition to upgraded facilities, the new permanent market will also include a flexible central space which would accommodate additional pop-up stalls and could also be used for small events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Brighouse market currently looks.

Alongside spaces to sit, rest and meet, with views over the canal, there will be new toilets for traders plus storage, to create a modern, attractive and vibrant market with the aspiration to open more days of the week in the future.

Other features will include an improved pedestrian area at the front and level access to the market; secure, decorative gates featuring a Brighouse-themed design; new cycle parking outside the market; and new entrances and exits to provide better connections to the town.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “As part of the Brighouse Town Deal, we’re working to transform the Open Market, creating a modern upgraded facility to benefit both traders and shoppers.

"The market project is one part of a package of investment across the town centre which includes new pedestrian areas, resurfacing of roads and footways and new seating and planting.”