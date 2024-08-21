PJ Harvey headlines gig with sell-out crowd at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall

For 90 minutes the eight-time GRAMMY nominated artist held the capacity crowd in the palm of her hand. Kicking off the night with Prayer at the Gate from most recent album I Inside the Old Year Dying, Polly Jane Harvey performed no less than nine tracks from the 2023 release including Autumn Term, The Nether-Edge, A Child’s Question, August and A Noiseless Earth.

Moving into earlier songs in her more than 30 year career, Harvey did not disappoint the Halifax crowd with hits including The Glorious Land, The Words That Maketh Murder and 50ft Queenie.

Thanking the audience, Harvey said: “I’ve never been to this beautiful building before, thank you so much,” before ending the set with a trio of fan favourites - first ever single Dress, Down by the Water and To Bring You My Love.

She then returned to the stage for an encore featuring C’mon Billy and White Chalk.

Supporting PJ Harvey was critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and award-winning composer Mica Levi.

This week marks a run of seven consecutive headline concerts at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Next up is Pixies followed by The Streets, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim, Jungle and Cian Ducrot.

