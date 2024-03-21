Here's where the Hebden Bridge mobile sauna has moved to after three months at pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After three months at Stubbing Wharf, iglu sauna is now located at Birchcliffe Centre IOU Hebden Bridge Hostel.

Since launching in December 2023, iglu sauna has quickly become a popular fixture in Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nordic-style sauna features a panoramic window and wood-burning stove.

iglu guests. Picture: Lynn Jones, ambassador for The Dip and Dales Co

Guests can cool down in the refreshing plunge pools and after that take a spot around the fireside seating.

On visiting the sauna, regular guest Sophie said: “I highly recommend iglu. There's a private place to get changed, cold showers, an area to sit and chill out, a cold plunge pool and of course the sauna itself. So reasonable and I felt amazing afterwards!”

Zita, a guest visiting Hebden Bridge for the day said the sauna was: “an amazing experience that was a perfect end to a windy walk across the moors.

The nordic-style sauna features a panoramic window and wood-burning stove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The whole environment is kept to the highest standard of hygiene. Even though the sauna was ‘full’, it felt spacious and the atmosphere was calm and convivial.”

Sam, the owner of the sauna said: "I’m delighted that we are staying in Hebden and are steadily building the sauna community.

"Our stay at the Stubbing Wharf has been brilliant, and what a stunning spot we’ve found at Birchcliffe - still close to the centre of town and with a gorgeous view of the valley.”

IOU Hebden Bridge Hostel Manager, Jill Penny, said: "We're thrilled to welcome iglu sauna to the Hostel. Whether it's our hostel guests seeking relaxation or tourists exploring the town, the sauna is a great way to indulge and unwind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Birchcliffe Centre, owned and operated by charity Pennine Heritage, is home to many local businesses and wellness services.

Pennine Heritage manager, Francesca Elliott, said: "We are delighted to welcome iglu sauna to the Birchcliffe Centre community, expanding the health and wellness offering for local people and visitors, and making the most of this beautiful location."