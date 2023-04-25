News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 minute ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 minutes ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
18 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
18 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
19 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

Heritage: 10 Calderdale buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2022

Here are 10 Calderdale buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2022.

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Nov 2022, 18:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST

The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development, and includes these examples from throughout Calderdale.

33 photos that will take you right back to nights on the town in 2009

GO Outdoors: Well-known high street retailer opening shop in Halifax town centre this week

Church of 1763 to 1766 in the Classical style, based on the design for the Church of the Holy Trinity, Leeds. The building incorporates a nave with massive composite columns and horseshoe gallery, north organ chamber and vestry, apsidal sanctuary and three-stage west tower. The finely decorated interior is particularly noteworthy and includes Royal Arms dated 1766 flanked by four cartouches with coats of arms by Guiseppe Cortese, the Ten Commandments and relief figures of Moses and Jesus. Water ingress is causing damage to the finishes and decorations.

1. Church of St Peter, Town Gate

Church of 1763 to 1766 in the Classical style, based on the design for the Church of the Holy Trinity, Leeds. The building incorporates a nave with massive composite columns and horseshoe gallery, north organ chamber and vestry, apsidal sanctuary and three-stage west tower. The finely decorated interior is particularly noteworthy and includes Royal Arms dated 1766 flanked by four cartouches with coats of arms by Guiseppe Cortese, the Ten Commandments and relief figures of Moses and Jesus. Water ingress is causing damage to the finishes and decorations. Photo: Historic England

Photo Sales
A rare and important example of an aisled timber-framed open hall dating to 1464 and encased in stone in late-C16. Watertight but vacant for some years and vulnerable to decay without a sustaining use. Old Hall was probably built for the Draper family, who were cloth merchants. The estate is typical of the post-medieval economy of the Calder valley combining small-scale farming with textile production. Tree ring dating and a historical and architectural survey have been completed. Historic England grant-aided project development is complete.

2. Broad Bottom Old Hall, Mytholmroyd

A rare and important example of an aisled timber-framed open hall dating to 1464 and encased in stone in late-C16. Watertight but vacant for some years and vulnerable to decay without a sustaining use. Old Hall was probably built for the Draper family, who were cloth merchants. The estate is typical of the post-medieval economy of the Calder valley combining small-scale farming with textile production. Tree ring dating and a historical and architectural survey have been completed. Historic England grant-aided project development is complete. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Large parish church of 1911 to 1912 in the free Perpendicular style by Sir Charles Nicholson. The church comprises a three-stage west tower; nave with aisles and porches; chancel with chapel, vestries and an organ chamber with a south-west bellcote turret. Masonry is in poor condition, particularly to the tower which suffers extensive water ingress. Tower and nave roofs are also defective. A scheme has been developed for repair and consents have been obtained

3. Church of St Paul, Queen's Road, King Cross

Large parish church of 1911 to 1912 in the free Perpendicular style by Sir Charles Nicholson. The church comprises a three-stage west tower; nave with aisles and porches; chancel with chapel, vestries and an organ chamber with a south-west bellcote turret. Masonry is in poor condition, particularly to the tower which suffers extensive water ingress. Tower and nave roofs are also defective. A scheme has been developed for repair and consents have been obtained Photo: Historic England

Photo Sales
Late C17 house. The interior has been converted and is occupied as a dwelling. The external stone work repairs are not yet complete.

4. Scout Hall, Lee Lane, Halifax

Late C17 house. The interior has been converted and is occupied as a dwelling. The external stone work repairs are not yet complete. Photo: Stuart Leah

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:heritageCalderdaleHistoric EnglandHalifax