Heritage: 10 Calderdale buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2022

Here are 10 Calderdale buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2022.
The list includes buildings and monuments that are at risk of falling into disrepair through disuse or inappropriate development, and includes these examples from throughout Calderdale.
1. Church of St Peter, Town Gate
Church of 1763 to 1766 in the Classical style, based on the design for the Church of the Holy Trinity, Leeds. The building incorporates a nave with massive composite columns and horseshoe gallery, north organ chamber and vestry, apsidal sanctuary and three-stage west tower. The finely decorated interior is particularly noteworthy and includes Royal Arms dated 1766 flanked by four cartouches with coats of arms by Guiseppe Cortese, the Ten Commandments and relief figures of Moses and Jesus. Water ingress is causing damage to the finishes and decorations. Photo: Historic England
2. Broad Bottom Old Hall, Mytholmroyd
A rare and important example of an aisled timber-framed open hall dating to 1464 and encased in stone in late-C16. Watertight but vacant for some years and vulnerable to
decay without a sustaining use. Old Hall was probably built for the Draper family, who were cloth merchants. The estate is typical of the post-medieval economy of the Calder valley combining small-scale farming with textile production. Tree ring dating and a historical and architectural survey have been completed. Historic England grant-aided project development is complete. Photo: National World
3. Church of St Paul, Queen's Road, King Cross
Large parish church of 1911 to 1912 in the free Perpendicular style by Sir Charles Nicholson. The church comprises a three-stage west tower; nave with aisles and porches; chancel with chapel, vestries and an organ chamber with a south-west bellcote turret. Masonry is in poor condition, particularly to the tower which suffers extensive water ingress. Tower and nave roofs are also defective. A scheme has been developed for repair and consents have been obtained Photo: Historic England
4. Scout Hall, Lee Lane, Halifax
Late C17 house. The interior has been converted and is occupied as a dwelling. The external stone work repairs are not yet complete. Photo: Stuart Leah