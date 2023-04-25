Heritage: 10 Calderdale buildings on Historic England's At Risk Register 2022

2 . Broad Bottom Old Hall, Mytholmroyd

A rare and important example of an aisled timber-framed open hall dating to 1464 and encased in stone in late-C16. Watertight but vacant for some years and vulnerable to decay without a sustaining use. Old Hall was probably built for the Draper family, who were cloth merchants. The estate is typical of the post-medieval economy of the Calder valley combining small-scale farming with textile production. Tree ring dating and a historical and architectural survey have been completed. Historic England grant-aided project development is complete. Photo: National World